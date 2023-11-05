Blast from the past: It’s the Klusener show as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka
Today in SA sport history: November 6
05 November 2023 - 20:16
1993 — The Springboks take on Argentina for the first time, but they are forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for their 29-26 victory. Winger James small scored two of SA’s four tries in the first half as the visitors built up a 29-10 lead, but they were unable to add another point in the second half...
