Blast from the past: It’s the Klusener show as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka

Today in SA sport history: November 6

05 November 2023 - 20:16
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — The Springboks take on Argentina for the first time, but they are forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for their 29-26 victory. Winger James small scored two of SA’s four tries in the first half as the visitors built up a 29-10 lead, but they were unable to add another point in the second half...

