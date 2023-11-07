Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time
Today in SA sport history: November 8
07 November 2023 - 21:33
1975 — The University of South African campus in Pretoria hosts the Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition, where Arnold Schwarzenegger wins his sixth straight crown. The Austrian Oak, as he was known, retired from competitive bodybuilding after that to follow what became a successful career in Hollywood movies...
