Jean de Villiers backs Bulls to push the Stormers for URC’s SA Shield
The Bulls have had their strongest start to a URC season, winning three of their four outings to lead the overall log standings in the early stages
16 November 2023 - 21:51
The Stormers have been the strongest competitors from the South African front in the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the past two seasons, but their reign as kings of the south appears to be under threat. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.