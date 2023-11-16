Mental health issues like Foster’s are wider than reported, says sports psychologist
Bafana goalkeeper and coach praise the Burnley striker for coming forward and say there’s no shame in seeking help
16 November 2023 - 21:51
Bafana Bafana and Burnley striker Lyle Foster has put mental health back in the spotlight and clinical sports psychologist Dr Koketjo Tsebe says the problem may be morethan meets the eye. ..
