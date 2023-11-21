Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Does size really count in boxing?

In the good old days of boxing, there used to be just eight weight divisions, now the WBC offers 18 different weight divisions

21 November 2023 - 22:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

If you want to know how big the heavyweights of the world have got over the past 40 years or so, consider the following...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Will the rain be a pain once again for the Proteas? Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | All national sporting codes should be made Springboks Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Greatest of all time? Fury’s not even the best of his era Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Tense matches like the Boks’ semifinal take me down memory lane Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Rugby needs to clean out Beaumont’s fart-filled boardroom Sport

Latest

  1. Rugby, cricket and soccer: SA’s former stars are upbeat about the future Sport
  2. 2027 Cricket World Cup tickets must be affordable, says CSA’s Ndzundzu Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Does size really count in boxing? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Five-try Boks thump England at Twickenham Sport
  5. Amazing tale of Marnus Labuschagne, World Cup winner, which started in ... Sport

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!