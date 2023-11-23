Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Bulls will benefit from Willie le Roux’s wealth of experience

The 93-Test Springbok, combined with three returning World Cup winners, will be a massive boost for the Bulls

23 November 2023 - 21:52 By Mark Keohane

Old and young will unite for the Bulls as Jake White’s charges look to make an early home charge on the United Rugby Championship league standings...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Lions have the ‘gees’ to get back to winning ways Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | I say keep our World Cup warriors, young and old Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | There will be no love lost in the City of Love on Saturday Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Rassie and Jacques prove two heads are better than one Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls will benefit from Willie le Roux’s wealth of experience Sport
  2. James Venter is winning respect at the Sharks filling Siya Kolisi’s huge boots Sport
  3. Nigeria are in disarray — here’s why, and can Bafana capitalise? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport
  5. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct