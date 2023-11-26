Blast from the past: Banyana book their tickets to France
Today in SA sport history: November 27
26 November 2023 - 20:18
1931 — SA’s cricketers get their first taste of Australian batting star Don Bradman, who scores 200 on the opening day of the first Test in Brisbane. Bradman went on to make 226 to help the hosts to victory by an innings...
