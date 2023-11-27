Blast from the past: Sexton kicks the Boks into touch at Croke Park
Today in SA sport history: November 28
27 November 2023 - 21:31
1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to equal the streak of New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for SA, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England. ..
