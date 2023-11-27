Sport

Blast from the past: Sexton kicks the Boks into touch at Croke Park

Today in SA sport history: November 28

27 November 2023 - 21:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to equal the streak of New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for SA, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  2. Nigeria are in disarray — here’s why, and can Bafana capitalise? Sport
  3. James Venter is winning respect at the Sharks filling Siya Kolisi’s huge boots Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls will benefit from Willie le Roux’s wealth of experience Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Banyana book their tickets to France Sport
  7. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport

Latest

  1. ‘We need to be serious’: Pitso dissects why SA is not producing quality young ... Sport
  2. South Africa A has crucial role shaping future Proteas: Omphile Ramela Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Sexton kicks the Boks into touch at Croke Park Sport
  4. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Banyana book their tickets to France Sport

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...