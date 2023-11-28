Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus
The Bulls will offer a much sterner test than last weekend’s 69-14 thumping of the Dragons
28 November 2023 - 21:58
Proof that their 69-14 slaying of the Dragons last weekend was not a false dawn has to see the light of day against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, if the Sharks are to count among the serious contenders in the United Rugby Championship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.