Blast from the past: Bafana are great shakes as they extend unbeaten run
Today in SA sport history: November 30
29 November 2023 - 22:22
1912 — Winger Boetie McHardy becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries as South Africa thump Ireland 38-0 at Lansdowne Road. He dotted down for his third try early in the second half, and before the end of the match the other wing, Jan Stegmann, became the second Bok hat-tricker. SA ran in 10 tries in all, with centre Jacky Morkel crossing for two. The visitors were so dominant that when Ireland finally got to the SA 25-yard line the crowd gave an ironical cheer...
