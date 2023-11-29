Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana are great shakes as they extend unbeaten run

Today in SA sport history: November 30

29 November 2023 - 22:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — Winger Boetie McHardy becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries as South Africa thump Ireland 38-0 at Lansdowne Road. He dotted down for his third try early in the second half, and before the end of the match the other wing, Jan Stegmann, became the second Bok hat-tricker. SA ran in 10 tries in all, with centre Jacky Morkel crossing for two. The visitors were so dominant that when Ireland finally got to the SA 25-yard line the crowd gave an ironical cheer...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Life’s a beach, so don’t let it pass you by Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | The paradox that is Orlando Pirates Sport
  4. New era starts for Proteas, but Wolvaardt’s input delayed Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Banyana book their tickets to France Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Five-try Boks thump England at Twickenham Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal breaks England hearts Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  2. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Chiefs’ leadership share collective blame for mess they’re ... Sport
  4. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival