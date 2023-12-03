Sport

Blast from the past: Baby Jake makes first world title defence at Sun City

Today in SA sport history: December 4

03 December 2023 - 19:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — Baby Jake Matlala makes the first defence of his first world title, the WBO flyweight crown, as he forces Italian Luigi Camputaro to quit in the seventh round at Sun City. Matlala went on to win four world titles in all...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Inflammatory online statements are not aligned with rugby’s ... Sport
  2. Damian Willemse can supercharge Stormers on his return from World Cup Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Out of the ‘Fabulous Five’ Big Frans gets my vote for player of ... Sport
  4. Revamped Blitzboks without egos as they start campaign in Dubai with new vigour Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport

Most read

  1. Gerda versus Frith: who would have won the ultimate Comrades clash? Sport
  2. After record-smashing season Gerda Steyn sets sights on Olympic marathon Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport
  4. Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Inflammatory online statements are not aligned with rugby’s ... Sport

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court