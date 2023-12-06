Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open
Today in SA sport history: December 6
06 December 2023 - 00:26
1931 — SA’s cricketers get their first taste of Australian great Don Bradman as they crash to defeat in the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 163 runs. Bradman scored 226 in the home team’s total of 450. The tourists were bowled out for 170 and 117, Bruce Mitchell top-scoring with 58 in SA’s first innings. ..
