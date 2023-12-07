THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Time for Bok hopefuls to make their mark
Players outside the RWC group have the opportunity to declare their battle readiness
07 December 2023 - 21:43
The Champions Cup kicks off this week, and it’s not capturing the trophy that will drive South African ambition in the elite competition...
