Sport

Blast from the past: Nice weather for ducks as the Proteas are thumped in Sydney

13 December 2023 - 21:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1910 — South Africa lose their first-ever Test in Australia as they are bowled out for 240 in their follow-on innings on the fifth day of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side, who scored 528, dismissed SA for 174 in their first innings. Four batsmen — Aubrey Faulkner, Reggie Schwarz, captain Percy Sherwell and Dave Nourse — got into the 60s between the two innings, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat by an innings and 114 runs. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Whose interests are boxing promoters serving in legal battle ... Sport
  2. Aside from ‘Pink Day’ the Indian ODI series is a side dish in summer’s cricket ... Sport
  3. ‘It takes so much to reach the dream,’ says Pirates’ new star Ndabayithethwa ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mkhalele piledriver snatches draw with Czech Republic Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas wilt in third and deciding Test against India Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dodson to win middleweight crown Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mkhalele piledriver snatches draw with Czech Republic Sport
  2. Ex-SuperSport and Wits star Sibusiso Mahlangu urges ex-pros to get jobs Sport
  3. BBK UNPLUGGED | Farewell, Jermaine Craig, You’ll Never Walk Alone Sport
  4. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | History beckons for Boks in Auckland Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...