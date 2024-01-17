Blast from the past: Oldjohn own goal gifts Senegal win over Bafana
Today in SA sport history: January 18
17 January 2024 - 22:05
1998 — North West farmer Vicus van Deventer wins the experimental quad bike class at the Paris-Granada-Dakar Rally, though his performance doesn’t stand as an official triumph. Quad bikes were a sub-category of motorcycles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.