Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana’s comedy of errors sees Mashaba’s unbeaten run end

Today in SA sport history: January 19

19 January 2024 - 00:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | ‘Give everything you can and things will turn around’ — Siya Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  2. Mercedes F1 technical head James Allison signs long-term extension Motorsport
  3. Former Bok flyhalf Jantjies handed four-year ban Rugby
  4. Stormers scrum stands steady Sport
  5. It’s been a whirlwind for Pirates teenager Mofokeng, but he is taking it in his ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: De Villiers roars to Dakar Rally victory Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Oldjohn own goal gifts Senegal win over Bafana Sport

Most read

  1. NFL dream: how SA’s Dieter Eiselen netted a R15m salary at Chicago Bears Sport
  2. BBK UNPLUGGED | Farewell, Jermaine Craig, You’ll Never Walk Alone Sport
  3. Gerda versus Frith: who would have won the ultimate Comrades clash? Sport
  4. Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan Sport
  5. Chauke, Nontshinga looking to boost SA boxing's flagging fortunes Sport

Latest Videos

EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted
ANC's Boy Mamabolo kisses 'comrade'