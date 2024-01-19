Blast from the past: Bafana’s comedy of errors sees Mashaba’s unbeaten run end
Today in SA sport history: January 19
19 January 2024 - 00:25
2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.