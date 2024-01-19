KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Paris, the first stop in Stormers’ quest to be a great team
While Cape Town Stadium remains a fortress, Stormers must start winning more consistently away from home
19 January 2024 - 00:19
Very good teams rarely lose at home. Exceptional teams win consistently on the road. John Dobson’s Stormers currently are a very good team...
