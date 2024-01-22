Blast from the past: Vinnige Fanie ploughs through Pakistan batting line-up
Today in SA sport history: January 23
22 January 2024 - 21:22
1995 — Fanie de Villiers takes two of the final three Pakistan wickets to finish the one-off Test at the Wanderers with 10 wickets for 108 runs. South Africa — having scored 460 in their first innings, with Brian McMillan making 113, and 259/7 in their second knock — won the match by 324 runs...
