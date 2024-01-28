Sport

Blast from the past: Joyi retains strawweight crown

Today in SA sport history: January 29

28 January 2024 - 19:35
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1949 — Boxer Vic Toweel makes his professional debut, knocking out Johannes Landman in the second round at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg, where he went on to win the undisputed world bantamweight championship 16 months later. Toweel was a member of the great South African Olympic boxing team that won all the country’s medals — two gold, a silver and a bronze — at the 1948 Games in London, though Toweel himself was eliminated in the first round amid a controversial decision. He remains the only South African to have won an undisputed title...

