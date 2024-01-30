Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Sadly my brother’s prediction was spot on again

My brother, Adam, had an uncanny ability to predict things correctly, especially sporting outcomes

30 January 2024 - 20:42
David Isaacson Sports reporter

One of the joys of growing up with a younger brother — at least for me — was that whatever sporting spectacle we engaged in, I was invariably guaranteed victory...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Whose interests are boxing promoters serving in legal battle ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing desperately needs to bridge the great divide Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Life’s a beach, so don’t let it pass you by Sport

Most read

  1. Paul Adams impressed by bright star Kwena Maphaka at U-19 World Cup Sport
  2. Afcon expansion to 24 countries paying off and having dramatic repercussions Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Sylvester slays SA batsmen as Windies win rebel series Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Joyi retains strawweight crown Sport
  5. Once compared to French star N'Golo Kanté, City midfielder Thabo Nodada happy ... Sport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances