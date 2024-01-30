Nyandeni will retire at 150 Banyana caps, but she’s not hanging up her boots
Nompumelelo Nyandeni is the third most-capped Banyana player with 149 appearances
30 January 2024 - 20:43
While Banyana Banyana stalwart Nompumelelo “Mpumi” Nyandeni waits patiently to close her chapter with the national team when she reaches 150 caps, the 36-year-old does not want to hear any talk of her retirement from football...
