Bafana hope ‘Lion of Judah’ Percy Tau finds his roar against Nigeria
It’s been a disappointing showing from a player whose form at Al Ahly earned him the Confederation of African Football’s Interclub Player of the Year award
06 February 2024 - 21:38
In as tough an assignment as against a pedigreed team like Nigeria, with their traditional dominance against Bafana Bafana, having a player of the class of Percy Tau find his running or scoring boots late in the tournament could help coach Hugo Broos’s men no end...
