Sport

Blast from the past: Sono scorcher helps Pirates sink Chiefs in controversial Top Four final

Today in SA sport history: February 7

06 February 2024 - 21:38
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1975 — Hellenic beat Maritzburg 3-1 at Green Point to win the Champion of Champions 5-2 on aggregate. All the goals came in the second half. During the interval Danie Malan upstaged March Fiasconaro in an 800m race which was joined by three streakers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bottas expects Hamilton to be a good fit at Ferrari Motorsport
  2. London calling, possibly, for the Boks Rugby
  3. Bafana hero Williams played for brother who died in car crash: proud family Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to record 13th title defence Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Baby Jake makes controversial start to glittering career Sport

Most read

  1. Bafana hero Williams played for brother who died in car crash: proud family Sport
  2. Sphephelo Sithole is better than I was: Bafana 1996 legend Linda Buthelezi Sport
  3. Bafana player ratings: Ronwen rules, Mvala and Kekana among other heroes Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to record 13th title defence Sport

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...