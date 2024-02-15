Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | New logo or not, Tiger is still Taylormade to win another Major

Tiger Woods and Taylormade’s new branding doesn’t appeal to me, but that’s not to say it won’t break all sales records

15 February 2024 - 22:21
David Isaacson Sports reporter

My one golfing partner, Brendan, can hit the ball a mile...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Sadly my brother’s prediction was spot on again Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Whose interests are boxing promoters serving in legal battle ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing desperately needs to bridge the great divide Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Life’s a beach, so don’t let it pass you by Sport

Most read

  1. Now Broos and his weary band of Bafana warriors want to win the fans back Sport
  2. ‘Pinball’ Pieter bounces off 100m backstroke podium at world champs Sport
  3. Bafana heroics must not mask deep issues in SA football Sport
  4. Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London Sport

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment