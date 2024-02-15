LIAM DEL CARME | ASG deal: perhaps there’s such a thing as reaching the try line too soon
Very little is known of the American company, so let’s do some digging
15 February 2024 - 22:16
Having conducted their negotiations with potential equity partners well out of sight, SA Rugby this week was forced to emerge from the long grass...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.