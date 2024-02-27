Sport

Blast from the past: Afcon final proves a bridge too far as Egypt dethrone Bafana

Today in SA sport history: February 28

27 February 2024 - 21:43
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1975 — Paul Blackbeard wins the 100m freestyle to become the first man to win six individual titles at the SA swimming championships at Ellis Park. The 17-year-old also won the 200m freestyle, both butterfly races and the two individual medleys and was also a member of the three victorious Natal relay squads. Until then only Karen Muir had won six individual titles at a national gala, having achieved that in 1969. The previous best by a man had been five, by Lee McGregor in 1971...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘I have little to do with Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought’: Cavin Johnson Soccer
  2. Man City’s Grealish must hit ground running after injury return: Guardiola Soccer
  3. India unearth a ‘gem’ in Jurel to fill keeping void Cricket
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur Sport
  8. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  2. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport
  3. Mpengesi plans women’s team for Chippa United in Buffalo City Sport
  4. ‘There never is a benign or peaceful derby’: Dobson expects Stormers-Bulls war Sport
  5. Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha Sport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains