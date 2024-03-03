Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban
Today in SA sport history: March 4
03 March 2024 - 21:39
1971 — Lee McGregor wins the 200m backstroke title for his fifth crown of the SA swimming championships at Newlands, winning the highest number of titles by a male swimmer at a national gala. The all-time record of six was held by a woman, set by Karen Muir two years earlier...
