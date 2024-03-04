Sport

MARC STRYDOM | So much hot air ... Broos and Mokwena should talk

Sundowns’ professional environment in which the cream of South Africa’s talent can flourish is benefiting Bafana. They should talk. Talking never killed anyone

04 March 2024 - 21:34
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

It started with what seemed a fairly harmless question in a press conference...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘What a team’: Mokwena on Sundowns players giving penalty to Shalulile Soccer
  2. Sundowns did ‘exceptionally well to finish top of a difficult group’: Rulani Soccer
  3. ‘What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters’: Chiefs’ ... Soccer
  4. ‘He wants attention’: Sundowns coach Mokwena fires back at Ramović Soccer
  5. ‘Me and coach Rulani know the truth’: Sundowns’ Mudau on Ramović comments Soccer

Most read

  1. Jake White’s Bulls smooth path to playoffs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Roos and Hanekom’s Cape pedigree looms large in tussle for Bok ... Sport
  4. MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Not everyone in alignment with Bok camps Sport

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein