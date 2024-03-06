Sport

Blast from the past: Charlie Weir beats American Steve Gregory at Ellis Park

Today in SA sport history: March 7

06 March 2024 - 21:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Alan Toweel, trainer of heavyweight Mike Schutte, says he has turned down a R100,000 offer to fight then world champion Muhammad Ali. “Mike is not ready yet,” said Toweel. “They have accepted my reasons for not wanting an early fight and have sent me a cable to confirm it.” Toweel wanted Schutte to fight two opponents who had already fought Ali, including Chuck Wepner. Schutte would indeed fight Wepner, but the Ali bout never materialised...

