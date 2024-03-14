MARK KEOHANE | Rassie the right man to take Boks where no team has gone before
Springbok rugby supporters must be grateful the master coach that is Rassie Erasmus will get to do it all over again, even if they won’t always agree with him
14 March 2024 - 21:49
The greatest coaches or managers in sport have one thing consistent: they are willing to change before the fact and not wait until after the result. Rassie Erasmus, a back-to-back World Cup winner, is among this elite group of the world’s best sporting coaches...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.