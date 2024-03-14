Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Rassie the right man to take Boks where no team has gone before

Springbok rugby supporters must be grateful the master coach that is Rassie Erasmus will get to do it all over again, even if they won’t always agree with him

14 March 2024 - 21:49 By Mark Keohane

The greatest coaches or managers in sport have one thing consistent: they are willing to change before the fact and not wait until after the result. Rassie Erasmus, a back-to-back World Cup winner, is among this elite group of the world’s best sporting coaches...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Irish may have style but Boks are the best Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Loftus stays aloft: The cathedral of SA rugby does not disappoint Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Van der Merwe more Braveheart than Boer Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Roos and Hanekom’s Cape pedigree looms large in tussle for Bok ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Memes await White in towering encounter Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Team player Fouche has paid his dues as Bok call-up beckons Sport

Most read

  1. Rassie not in unchartered waters Sport
  2. Heart condition weighed heavily on Lood Sport
  3. ‘He made history’: how Thabiso Lebitso became Pirates’ unlikely derby hero Sport
  4. Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats Sport
  5. Forearmed or not, be forewarned — the Constable is a sharpshooter Sport

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance