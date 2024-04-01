LIAM DEL CARME | Why southern hemisphere rugby is indebted to Japan

The debt Test rugby, especially in the southern hemisphere, owes Japan is hard to quantify. The game's apex platform is played with such speed, ferocity and intensity that it arguably has the biggest impact on top players’ longevity.

Of course the premier domestic competitions around the world can also be taxing, but Japan has provided a diversion from that highway to destruction. Much of the Japanese way of life is built around serenity, tranquillity and respect and players coming from western-leaning cultures find themselves quickly at ease. Players with a curious disposition find they are quickly entranced.

Because the Japanese league has always been played outside the Super Rugby window, players from the Antipodes and South Africa gravitated there. Playing in Japan Rugby League One, or any iteration it was known as before, has been like an extended visit to an onsen, or hot spring spa in that country.

Dan Carter, Tony Brown and George Gregan played in Japan, while Springboks' Jaque Fourie and Fourie du Preez followed.

Du Preez's experience at Suntory Sungoliath brought the league into sharper focus. His Test career seemed over in 2011 once the Springboks were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup by Australia in an ill-fated quarterfinal. When he left for Tokyo his then 62-Test Bok career appeared over.

However, two years later Du Preez stepped off the bench and delivered a master class, as the Springboks crushed Argentina 73-13 at Soccer City.