Sport

Bulls coach Jake White frustrated at SA rugby’s brawn drain

White said the Bulls lost to a Leinster combination that has a lot of experience

02 April 2024 - 21:32
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Bulls coach Jake White has again expressed frustration that South African teams groom players to make European teams stronger in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Why southern hemisphere rugby is indebted to Japan Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Time to rethink the TMO in its current guise Sport
  3. Student footballers urge fellow PSL players to take Gibs business course Sport
  4. Players Kaizer Chiefs should sign to help them reclaim the glory days Sport
  5. Springboks' Deon Fourie unconcerned by World Rugby law changes Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges
AKA's alleged killers arrive for ongoing bail application