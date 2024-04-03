Sport

Caf-hungry Sundowns’ mantra: if you want to soar with eagles, hire a jet

There may have been an element of showiness, but a closer look reveals meticulous planning by Sundowns

03 April 2024 - 21:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

When images of seven Mamelodi Sundowns players travelling in a private jet emerged last week, the immediate reaction from some supporters was to label their players spoiled footballers living on the softer side of life. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Why southern hemisphere rugby is indebted to Japan Sport
  2. Bulls coach Jake White frustrated at SA rugby’s brawn drain Sport
  3. Titans back Mashimbyi amid threat of first trophyless season in 12 years Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 109 as Proteas trounce ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Time to rethink the TMO in its current guise Sport

Latest Videos

Elephant attacks safari vehicle in Zambia
Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...