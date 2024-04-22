How SA footballers can avoid financial struggles and keep scoring after retirement

Brand specialist and Unorthodox Group CEO Sibabalwe Sesmani says South African footballers should educate themselves financially and make the most of working with brands while at their peak to prevent financial struggles in retirement.

The financial problems of soccer players after hanging up their boots is a recurring issue. The average football player’s career typically lasts to the age of 35.

Many run out of money towards the end of their careers or soon after because of their spending habits when they had a consistent income. The opposite can be true for cricket and rugby players.

Sesmani, whose Johannesburg company deals with talent management, media relations, financial planning and brand management, says the upbringing of soccer players plays a big role.

The majority of football players come from rural areas and township communities where financial assistance is rare, as opposed to cricket and rugby players who are often from middle- and high-income communities. They are exposed to conversations about financial planning earlier in their careers and become aware of opportunities and make the most of them.