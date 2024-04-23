Sport

Beyers Swanepoel is eager to start journey with Kent

Swanepoel jumped at the chance to play for the seven-time English county champions as he looks to take his game to new heights

23 April 2024 - 21:16 By Amir Chetty

Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel will have the opportunity to broaden his horizons when he suits up for county championship side Kent County Cricket Club in May...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Counting down time: new 400m star Lythe Pillay aims to go even faster Sport
  2. How SA footballers can avoid financial struggles and keep scoring after ... Sport
  3. ‘The differences were not with Jordaan’: Motlanthe on why he left Safa Sport
  4. Luke Fleurs and Ellis Park: Kaizer Chiefs grappling with tragedy again Sport
  5. WADA says 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive before Tokyo Games, but it ... Sport

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma