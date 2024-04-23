Dobson and Stormers nervously look over shoulders as selection puzzle bites
A crippling injury list adds to their troubles, particularly at loosehead prop
23 April 2024 - 21:16
The Stormers now have to make peace with the fact that they will have to travel the low road if they want to achieve United Rugby Championship success this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.