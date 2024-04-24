Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | Athletics South Africa's dilemma — which relay might have to be sacrificed

A choice will most likely have to be made between stacking the mixed and men’s teams in for the Paris Olympics

24 April 2024 - 21:23
David Isaacson Sports reporter

It seems a bizarre notion, but South African athletics may have to sacrifice a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Counting down time: new 400m star Lythe Pillay aims to go even faster Sport
  2. Dobson and Stormers nervously look over shoulders as selection puzzle bites Sport
  3. Beyers Swanepoel is eager to start journey with Kent Sport
  4. How SA footballers can avoid financial struggles and keep scoring after ... Sport
  5. ‘The differences were not with Jordaan’: Motlanthe on why he left Safa Sport

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...