Sport

Rollercoaster ride for Gqeberha’s Moodley at Misano

Teen motorcycle ace announces arrival on big stage in Italy

24 April 2024 - 21:23 By BRENDAN KELLY

Sixteen-year-old Gqeberha motorcycle ace Ruché Moodley had the motorcycle world on the edge of their seats while taking part in the Moto3 Junior World Championship at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy on Sunday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Counting down time: new 400m star Lythe Pillay aims to go even faster Sport
  2. Dobson and Stormers nervously look over shoulders as selection puzzle bites Sport
  3. Beyers Swanepoel is eager to start journey with Kent Sport
  4. How SA footballers can avoid financial struggles and keep scoring after ... Sport
  5. ‘The differences were not with Jordaan’: Motlanthe on why he left Safa Sport

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...