In Bafana stars we trust, says legend Buthelezi as Sundowns face Esperance in Champions League semifinal
Linda Buthelezi says Sundowns and their fans should go to Friday's encounter with a positive mind
25 April 2024 - 21:36
Bafana Bafana stars Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba will be key to Mamelodi Sundiowns' success over Tunisian giants Esperance in the Caf Champions League second leg semifinal at the Loftus Stadium at 8pm on Friday...
