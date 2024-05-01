Provincial unions responsible for lack of black faces in Proteas World Cup squad
Previously it was easy to throw the Proteas coaches and selectors under the bus, but increasingly it is the provincial union presidents who are responsible
01 May 2024 - 21:09
Rob Walter’s call for provincial unions to start pulling their weight in transformation will not make him many friends among Cricket South Africa's (CSA) provincial affiliates. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.