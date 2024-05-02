LIAM DEL CARME | Wins embolden Munster's Ireland contingent ahead of two-Test series against Boks in July
Ireland open the Test series against the Springboks at Loftus on July 6 before the teams clash again a week later in Durban
02 May 2024 - 21:15
Munster's twin wins on South African soil should be seen as a broadside across the Bok bow ahead of Ireland's much anticipated two-Test series here in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.