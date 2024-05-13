Fatigue a concern for Bafana in huge World Cup clashes against Nigeria, Zim

National coach Hugo Broos will have a major concern on his mind about the potential fatigue of the core of his team that comes from Mamelodi Sundowns when Bafana Bafana play two huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe next month.

With Group C favourites and Bafana’s perennial stumbling block Nigeria having started poorly with draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, South Africa are in with a real chance of qualifying for a first World Cup other than as hosts since 2002.

Bafana (three points) could have been in a better position than second place to Rwanda (four). Bafana started with a 2-1 home win against Benin, but lost 2-0 away against Rwanda. Buoyed by their best finish at an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 24 years with bronze in Ivory Coast in February, South Africa can put themselves in the group driving seat with strong results against Nigeria in Uyo on June 7 and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on June 11. The winners of the nine groups qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.

Broos’ team at the Nations Cup was built around Sundowns — seven or even eight in his starting XI. Apart from Downs possessing most of the best players in the DStv Premiership, in which they have wrapped up a seventh successive title in 2023-24, their players have been toughened by competing every year in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League, including the last two semifinals.

In June, the Belgian will have some concerns about the number of games Sundowns have played — 53 at present and 58 by the end of the campaign — as they have competed across six competitions in 2023-24, including two continental tournaments, winning the inaugural African Football League.

Sundowns also complete that manic schedule clashing against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on June 1, six days before Bafana meet Nigeria away.