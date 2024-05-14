Women Boks can crack top five in the world by next decade: Babalwa Latsha
The women’s game in South Africa received a huge boost at the weekend after the Springboks qualified for the 2025 World Cup in England
14 May 2024 - 21:51
Babalwa Latsha, the first African women’s rugby player to turn professional, has predicted the Springbok women’s team will crack the top five of the Women’s World Rugby ranks in the coming decade. ..
