Sport

No boxers at Paris Olympics as SA fails to send fighters to qualifiers

Team has been rocked by huge exodus of fighters to professional ranks, says Sanabo

15 May 2024 - 21:06 By MESULI ZIFO

South African boxing’s Olympic drought is set to continue after the country’s amateur body confirmed that it will not send fighters to the last qualifying championships in Thailand...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fatigue a concern for Bafana in huge World Cup clashes against Nigeria, Zim Sport
  2. SA’s Pepper adds spice to life at the wheel of a Lamborghini in Euro racing Sport
  3. Libbok has plans to be Springboks’ Manie in the middle this year Sport
  4. Women Boks can crack top five in the world by next decade: Babalwa Latsha Sport
  5. With eye on Proteas, Breetkze aims to grow into role of Warriors captain Sport

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...