Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Dobson is Cape Town’s gift that keeps on giving
Some of his offerings come in the form of talents such as Evan Roos and Damian Willemse
16 May 2024 - 21:45
John Dobson and his Stormers coaching staff have secured the signature of imposing loose-forward Evan Roos in what is another statement re-signing for the Cape Town-based franchise...
