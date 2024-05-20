Blast from the past: It’s a family affair as Chalupsky brothers paddle to victory
Today in SA sport history: May 21
20 May 2024 - 22:05
1983 — Former Wits University goalie Gary Bailey, playing for Manchester United, makes a critical save in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley Stadium in London against Brighton and forces a replay. Bailey smothered Gordon Smith’s effort with 10 seconds of the match remaining, keeping the score 2-2. “It was the most important save of my life, but I confess it was pure instinct,” said Bailey, whose team won the replay 4-0...
