Sport

Blast from the past: Scheckter holds off Lauda to win Monaco Grand Prix

Today in SA sport history: May 22

21 May 2024 - 21:23
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1977 — Jody Scheckter driving a Wolf-Ford holds off Austria’s Niki Lauda in a Ferrari to win the Monaco Grand Prix by less than a second for his second triumph of the season...

