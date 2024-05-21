Mabasa v Rayners: Pirates’ and Stellies’ race for second also involves battle for top scorer
Orlando Pirates battle steady-as-a-rock Stellenbosch FC for second place in the DStv Premiership in Saturday’s final round
21 May 2024 - 21:23
As Orlando Pirates battle steady-as-a-rock Stellenbosch FC for second place in the DStv Premiership in Saturday’s final round, an interesting subtext will be that a player from either side will also be out to wrap up the top scorer prize...
