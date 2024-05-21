Sharks have firepower to beat Gloucester in EPCR final: Hendrikse
Eben Etzebeth and prop Vincent Koch have recovered from their injuries
21 May 2024 - 21:24
The Sharks have already made history in Europe in 2024 after becoming the first South African rugby side to reach the quarterfinals and semis of a European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) competition. Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, though, believes they have the potential to go a step further and win the Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.