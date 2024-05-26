Sport

Clubs close in as Chippa’s Afcon star Nwabali ‘hopes to take step’ in window

Eastern Cape club puts R30m price tag on Nigeria star

26 May 2024 - 21:14 By ANATHI WULUSHE

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is prepared to advance in his career and views the upcoming transfer window as crucial in determining his future...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Jasper Wiese's six-match ban has come at an inopportune time Sport
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Ronwen Williams must surely be crowned Footballer of the ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Challenge Cup cannot remedy Sharks’ Champions Cup woes Sport
  4. Mabasa v Rayners: Pirates’ and Stellies’ race for second also involves battle ... Sport
  5. Never mind the sceptics, 2024 is the year the Proteas should win the World Cup Sport

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...